January 29, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

A special team of railway police arrested a 33-year-old assistant loco pilot and seized valuables worth ₹3.3 lakh that he had allegedly stolen from passengers.

Based on a theft complaint, police stepped up vigil and caught the accused — Pudi Swaraj — in Andhra Pradesh last week with a trolley bag containing laptops, gold valuables and phones. Upon being questioned about the contents, the accused did not have any answer. On investigating, police learnt that it was a stolen bag.

Pudi Swaraj works as an assistant loco pilot at Sakleshpur railway station in Hassan district of Karnataka. He is suspected of stealing the laptop bag of a passenger, Nash Nair, who was travelling from Udupi to Bengaluru.

“During questioning, Pudi Swaraj told police about other valuables, including laptops, smart phones and gold valuables, totally worth ₹3.3 lakh,” said Soumathlatha K.S., Superintendent of Police (Railways).

The accused was taken into custody to ascertain his role in other such cases.

