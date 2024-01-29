GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assistant local pilot arrested for stealing valuables from train passengers on Bengaluru-Mangaluru route in Karnataka

Based on a theft complaint, police caught the accused — Pudi Swaraj — in Andhra Pradesh with a trolley bag containing laptops, gold valuables and phones

January 29, 2024 04:59 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The accused works as an Assistant Loco Pilot at Sakleshpur Railway Station.

The accused works as an Assistant Loco Pilot at Sakleshpur Railway Station. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

A special team of railway police arrested a 33-year-old assistant loco pilot and seized valuables worth ₹3.3 lakh that he had allegedly stolen from passengers.

Based on a theft complaint, police stepped up vigil and caught the accused — Pudi Swaraj — in Andhra Pradesh last week with a trolley bag containing laptops, gold valuables and phones. Upon being questioned about the contents, the accused did not have any answer. On investigating, police learnt that it was a stolen bag.

Pudi Swaraj works as an assistant loco pilot at Sakleshpur railway station in Hassan district of Karnataka. He is suspected of stealing the laptop bag of a passenger, Nash Nair, who was travelling from Udupi to Bengaluru.

“During questioning, Pudi Swaraj told police about other valuables, including laptops, smart phones and gold valuables, totally worth ₹3.3 lakh,” said Soumathlatha K.S., Superintendent of Police (Railways).

The accused was taken into custody to ascertain his role in other such cases.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.