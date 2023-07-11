Assistant Director of Akshara Dasoha and headmaster placed under suspension

July 11, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Yadgir

Additional Commissioner of School Education Department and Disciplinary Authorities, Kalaburagi, Anand Prakash Meena has placed two officers under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty.

Assistant Director of Akshara Dasoha, Shorapur Taluk Panchayat, Mounesh Kambar and headmaster of Government Girls High School in Kembhavi Anil Kumar were suspended on Sunday.

The action taken by Mr. Meena has come after a report was submitted by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Yadgir following an incident in which 40 girl students studying in the Government Girls High School in Kembhavi town of Shorapur taluk fell ill after consuming mid-day meals on Saturday.

The report said that mid-day meals (Upma) was served to 40 students and one of them found in her plate a tail-like thing that appeared to be of a lizard. After this, students developed uneasiness and they all were shifted to a health care centre in Kembhavi and provided treatment.

The department took this issue seriously after the DDPI submitted his report. Following the report, the Additional Commissioner ordered placing Mr. Kambar and Mr. Anil Kumar under suspension.

Negligence in maintaining cleanliness and irresponsibility shown in discharging duty by these two caused the incident, the order said.

