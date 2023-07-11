HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assistant Director of Akshara Dasoha and headmaster placed under suspension

July 11, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
A student who fell ill in Kembhavi in Shorapur taluk after consuming mid-day meals being given treatment in hospital.

A student who fell ill in Kembhavi in Shorapur taluk after consuming mid-day meals being given treatment in hospital. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Additional Commissioner of School Education Department and Disciplinary Authorities, Kalaburagi, Anand Prakash Meena has placed two officers under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty.

Assistant Director of Akshara Dasoha, Shorapur Taluk Panchayat, Mounesh Kambar and headmaster of Government Girls High School in Kembhavi Anil Kumar were suspended on Sunday.

The action taken by Mr. Meena has come after a report was submitted by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction of Yadgir following an incident in which 40 girl students studying in the Government Girls High School in Kembhavi town of Shorapur taluk fell ill after consuming mid-day meals on Saturday.

The report said that mid-day meals (Upma) was served to 40 students and one of them found in her plate a tail-like thing that appeared to be of a lizard. After this, students developed uneasiness and they all were shifted to a health care centre in Kembhavi and provided treatment.

The department took this issue seriously after the DDPI submitted his report. Following the report, the Additional Commissioner ordered placing Mr. Kambar and Mr. Anil Kumar under suspension.

Negligence in maintaining cleanliness and irresponsibility shown in discharging duty by these two caused the incident, the order said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.