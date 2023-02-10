Assets case: HC stays CBI probe against DKS till Feb. 24

February 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday stayed till February 24 probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar in the corruption case registered against him for allegedly possessing ₹74.93 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income for the check period between 2013 and 2018, when he was serving as Minister.

Justice K. Natarajan passed the interim order after advocate for Mr. Shivakumar complained that the CBI was summoning him and his family members again and again for questioning, and a notice was issued recently, keeping an eye on the upcoming elections.

The court directed the investigation officer to submit a report on the status of the probe and adjourned further hearing on the petition.

Mr. Shivakumar had filed the petition on July 28, 2022, questioning the legality of registration of the first information report (FIR) by the CBI in October, 2020, under Section 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Earlier, CBI special public prosecutor (SPP) P. Prasanna Kumar clarified to the court that neither Mr. Shivakumar nor his family members were issued notice for questioning as the recent notice was issued only to the principal of the college, which is managed by members of the Mr. Shivakumar’s family.

The SPP also pointed out that the investigation was nearing completion and there was no need for staying the probe at this stage while assuring the court that neither Mr. Shivakumar nor his family members would be summoned for questioning at present, in view of upcoming elections to the State Assembly.