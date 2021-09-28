Assess crop loss and ensure relief reaches affected farmers, officials told

Deputy Commissioner of Raichur B.C. Satish has said that officials of the departments concerned should attend to grievances of farmers and implement schemes meant for them effectively.

He was addressing a meeting in Raichur on Tuesday.

Dr. Satish said that most of the farmers suffer crop loss during both kharif and rabi seasons for various reasons, mainly natural disasters. “Officers of the Revenue, Horticulture and Agriculture departments should conduct surveys and assess loss incurred and ensure that compensation reaches the affected farmers,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner advised the officials of GESCOM to conduct grievance meetings for farmers on Saturdays to ascertain the problems related to electricity supply, damage to transformers and poles and attend to them without any delay. “Farmers may face another crop loss without power supply for their pumpsets if there is a delay in restoration work,” he said.

On the role of the Irrigation Department, he said that the officials concerned should take appropriate steps to reach water to the beneficiary farmers and also take action against those drawing water illegally.

Each farmer should get their names registered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana as both the Union and State governments are depositing money in a phased manner to the accounts provided, he said.

On crop loss, Additional Deputy Commissioner Durgesh said that agriculture crops on 13,923 acres of land were damaged during the 2019-20 kharif season and compensation of ₹13.13 crore was deposited in the accounts of 6,133 farmers. And, crops on 43,392 acres of land were damaged during the 2020-21 kharif season and compensation of ₹23.96 crore was deposited in the accounts of 43,181 farmers.

Assistant Commissioner of Lingsugur sub-division Rahul Sankanur, Deputy Secretary of zilla panchayat Shashikant Shivapure, Joint Director of Agriculture Department Nahim Hussain, KPCL engineer Chandrashekhar Desai, Reshma Patil and others were present.