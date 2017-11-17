Assembly unanimously adopts Bill on reservation for SC/STs in promotions

But Opposition member are apprehensive about its legal validity

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted the Karnataka Extension of Consequential Seniority to Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation (To the posts in the Civil Services of the State) Bill 2017.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (S) however, expressed apprehensions on whether the bill would stand the test of law. However, they were supporting the Bill as per their commitment to protect the interests of the downtrodden Dalits, they said.

Leader of the Opposition Jagadish Shettar accused the government of trying to hold false hopes to Dalits through such a bill. Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) State President H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the government of trying to dodge the issue rather than making concrete efforts to protect the interests of Dalits.

He questioned the logic of coming out with a Bill when the State government itself has filed a review petition in this regard before the Supreme Court. However, Law Minister T. B. Jayachandra, who piloted the Bill, maintained that it was necessary to put such legislation in place before this month end to provide for implementation of the Supreme Court’s directive.

The Bill has been necessitated in the wake of the Supreme Court striking down Karnataka’s provision for providing reservation in promotion for SC/ST employees in the case of B.K. Pavitra and others vs Union of India and others in a civil appeal filed in 2011.

The court had observed that a proper exercise of determining “inadequacy of representation, backwardness and overall efficiency” was a must for providing such a reservation. The court had also set a three-month deadline for revising the seniority list of employees in different departments.

Subsequently, Karnataka had formed a committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Ratnaprabha to collate scientific, quantifiable and relevant data besides studying the above issues. The report of the committee has confirmed the backwardness of SC/STs, inadequacy of their representation in the state civil services and that the overall efficiency of administration has not been affected because of reservation in promotions.

Following this, the government has brought in this Bill, Mr. Jayachandra said.

Kambala Bill

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Karnataka Second Amendment) Bill 2017, which seeks to pave the way for holding Kambala (buffalo slush track race) and “bulls’ race” or “bullock cart race” was also adopted the Assembly on Friday.

The Bill seeks to replace an ordinance which had been promulgated on July 20, 2017 as the legislature session was not in session then.