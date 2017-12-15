Assembly polls: CM favours ballot paper over EVM

Stressing on the possibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) being tampered with, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his party wanted to use the traditional ballot paper system in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister said he would write to the Election Commission (EC) to use ballot papers in the elections. He was speaking to mediapersons at a helipad here on Friday.

He is not alone in this

“Many leaders, including [former Chief Ministers] Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav have suspected tampering of EVMs in the Uttar Pradesh elections. They [BJP] have power and the EC, though it is a constitutional body, is under them. Considering the possibility of EVM tampering, America and Germany have returned to traditional ballot paper system. We too demand it.” he said. The Chief Minister also ruled out any impact of Gujarat poll results on Karnataka and said the issues in the State were different.

Even Minister for Transport H.M. Revanna, in his Twitter post, said it was better to hold elections in Karnataka using ballot papers.