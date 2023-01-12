Assembly polls: 109 women seek Congress ticket

January 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 109 women have submitted applications seeking the ticket to contest the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

The former Minister and Congress leader Umashree told presspersons that the highest number of women have sought the ticket to contest the Assembly elections so far and the party should field more women this time.

In all, 1,350 aspirants have filed applications seeking the Congress ticket.

Priyanka in city

Ms. Umashree said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would inaugurate the Congress women members’ convention ‘Na Nayaki’ being organised on January 16 in Bengaluru. Nearly a lakh women workers would be mobilised for the event, she said.