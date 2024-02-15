Assembly plunges into pandemonium over Mangaluru teacher’s alleged ‘anti-Hindu’ statements

February 15, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Legislative Assembly on Thursday plunged into pandemonium as the allegations that a teacher in St. Gerosa School of Valencia in Mangaluru had indulged in spreading “anti-Hindu sentiments” resulted in angry exchange of words between the ruling and the Opposition members.

The House had to be adjourned abruptly for the day as both the ruling and the Opposition members continued to verbally attack each other and shout slogans.

Earlier, during Zero Hour, the BJP members had raised the issue related to the school and alleged that a teacher had indulged in spreading “anti-Hindu sentiments” among children during class hours and that she had also tried to show Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light.

Filing of FIR

Pointing out that the police were yet to act though the parents had registered a complaint, they took exception to the police firing FIRs against two BJP MLAs and several local leaders on the complaint filed by the school management that they had tried to incite communal sentiments while protesting in front of the school. They said one of the MLAs Bharat Shetty, who was named in the FIR, was actually present in the Assembly when the protest took place.

HM’s statement

The issue took a serious turn in the afternoon session when Home Minister G. Parameshwara, in his reply, said that FIR against BJP leaders had been filed following a complaint that they had tried to incite communal sentiments in front of the school.

This angered the BJP members even as the Home Minister said it had come to his notice that Mr. Shetty had not participated in the protest.

Alleging that the government was yielding to the pressure by a few leaders, the BJP members demanded suspension of the Sub-Inspector for filing false FIR against the MLA and also sought a detailed inquiry to know if the teacher had engaged in spreading “anti-Hindu sentiments.”

‘Communal’ post

Though Mr. Parameshwara agreed to an inquiry, he maintained that action against the police could be taken only after the inquiry. He also pointed out that Mr. Shetty had out up “communally sensitive” post on his social media platform suggesting that Hindus should take a call on admitting their wards in Christian educational institutions. Dakshina Kannada district in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao too took exception to the post and said it was unwarranted.

Taking exception to this, the BJP defended the post and argued that the behaviour of the teacher had made him put out such a post.

While the Opposition questioned the attitude of the government and accused the police of being partisan, the ruling members, including Ministers, countered this by saying that they were only going by constitution and rules.

As the situation was going out of control, Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalgi, who was in the Speaker’s chair, adjourned the House for a day.