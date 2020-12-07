Assembly pays tributes

07 December 2020 15:27 IST

The State Legislative Assembly on Monday paid rich tributes to nine personalities including Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, former Union Minister Jaswant Singh and journalist Ravi Belagere who died recently.

Tributes were also paid to former Ministers Y. Nagappa, former MLAs Basavant Iroji Patil, K. Mallappa and Ratan Kumar Kattemar, literary critic G.S. Amur, and co-operative leader V.S. Sonde.

Advertising

Advertising

An obituary reference was made in this regard besides observing a minute’s silence.