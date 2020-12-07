Karnataka

Assembly pays tributes

BENGALURU

The State Legislative Assembly on Monday paid rich tributes to nine personalities including Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, former Union Minister Jaswant Singh and journalist Ravi Belagere who died recently.

Tributes were also paid to former Ministers Y. Nagappa, former MLAs Basavant Iroji Patil, K. Mallappa and Ratan Kumar Kattemar, literary critic G.S. Amur, and co-operative leader V.S. Sonde.

An obituary reference was made in this regard besides observing a minute’s silence.

