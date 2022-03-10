Assembly election results in 5 States will have ‘positive influence’ on BJP in Karnataka: CM

BJP supporters celebrate the party’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Varanasi, on March 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 10, 2022 16:18 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the victory of BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will have a ‘positive influence’ on the party in Karnataka.

He said the results had enthused the party leaders and cadres in Karnataka. He expressed confidence that the party will come back to power in the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. “These election victories will have a positive influence on BJP in Karnataka,” he said.

“Programmes under the leadership of Narendra Modi are pro-poor, pro-farmers and pro-women. People have incentivised us for handling the COVID-19 pandemic and for the resurgence in the economy. The ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath has delivered in Uttar Pradesh. In Karnataka too, we have already announced a series of pro-people programmes in the budget, which will be implemented in the next one year, helping us win the next elections,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka in April when the achievements of the State Government will be taken to the people through him.

Former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders for the victory, especially in Uttar Pradesh. He said Congress has lost base in most parts of India and would soon vanish from the political scene.

HDK takes a jab at Congress

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said the results have come as a shock to parties who already feel that they have come to power in Karnataka.

He said the results have also taught a lesson to those leaders who are out to finish the JD(S). The results, he said, prove that only a regional party like JD(S) is capable of taking on the BJP.

"Thursday's result is the one that will make Congress party, which has a history of over 100 years, to introspect," he said, adding that the Congress had been exuding confidence about forming governments in Goa and Punjab.

Stating that the result in Punjab and the earlier result in West Bengal are an inspiration to the JD(S), Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the party will fight the next polls on the basis of irrigation issues in Karnataka. “Situation in the five States that went to polls are different from the situation in Karnataka,” he added.