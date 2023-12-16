Assembly congratulates Mangaluru University kabaddi team on winning the national title

December 16, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - BELAGAVI

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly members, cutting across party affiliations, urged the government to initiate steps to support kabaddi by providing government jobs to the players.

The issue came up when Speaker U.T. Khader congratulated Mangaluru University’s Kabaddi team that won the national inter-university championship. The team members were present at the Visitors’ Gallery of the House when the Speaker congratulated them.

The entire House, including Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, joined the Speaker in congratulating them. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok recalled his student days as a representative of Bangalore University’s kabaddi team. Home Minister G. Parameshwara too recalled his student days as an athlete and kabaddi player in the University of Agricultural Sciences - Bangalore . BJP member Siddu Savadi suggested that the Assembly organise a kabaddi tournament for its members during the winter session.

Mr. Parameshwara pointed out that already the Police Department was providing reservation to sports personalities in its recruitments.

