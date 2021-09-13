Assembly condoles death of several personalities

House observes one-minute silence

The State Legislative Assembly, which met after nearly six months, condoled the death of 32 prominent personalities and corona warriors.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri moved an obituary reference and recalled the contributions of MLA C.M. Udasi, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, former Minister Babagouda Patil, State’s former Ministers G. Made Gowda, K.B. Shanappa, Mumtaz Ali Khan, A.K. Abdul Samad, former MPs S.B. Sidnal and M. Rajagopal, writer and former MLC Siddalingaiah, former MLAs Revanasiddappa Kallura, Sadashiva Bapusaheb Bhosale, Chittaranjan Kalakoti, Jacob P.J., Sayyed Zulfikar Hashmi, Mohammed Laikhoddin, Manohara Kattimani, S.S. Khed, S.R. Ramaiah, Rajashekara Sindhura, freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy, Kannada writer and lexicographer G. Venkatasubbaiah, journalist Mahadev Prakash, Yakshagana artiste M.A. Heggade, educationist M.I. Savadatti, environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna, sprinter Milkha Singh, actor Jayanti, and former Supreme Court judge Mohan M. Shantanagoudar.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and other members condoled the death of personalities and hailed their work to society. As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the House observed one minute silence.