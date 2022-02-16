The Legislative Assembly condoled the death of eminent Kannada litterateur Nadoja Channaveera Kanavi in Dharwad on Wednesday.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri moved the obituary reference and condoled the death of the writer. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who hails from the region, recalled his association with the family members of Mr. Kanavi. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, G.T. Deve Gowda (JD-S), D.K. Shivakumar (Congress), and other members condoled the death of the writer.

They also condoled the death of the former MLA H.D. Chowdaiah in Mandya. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly four times and once to the Council.

As a mark of respect to the litterateur and the former MLA, the House observed a minute’s silence.