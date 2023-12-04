ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly condoles death of D.B. Chandregowda, others

December 04, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legislative Assembly paid glowing tributes to the late Parliamentarian D.B. Chandregowda and other dignitaries who passed away recently.

After Speaker U.T. Khader made the obituary references on the opening day of the Winter Session of the State Legislature in the Assembly on Monday, several members, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok, recalled the contributions made by Chandregowda, who had served as Speaker, member of the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly, and Council.

Members cutting across party lines also paid tributes to former Minister Srirangadevarayalu, former MLAs C. Venkateshappa, Srikant Shettappa Bheemanna, Vilasbabu Alamekar, and former Governor of north-eastern States B.P. Acharya, besides martyrs who were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Condolences were paid in the Legislative Council too on Monday.

