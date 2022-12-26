HamberMenu
Assembly concerned over delay in announcement of selection list by KPSC

December 26, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The delay in announcement of selection list of candidates by the KPSC for the posts of Junior Engineers of Public Works Department caused concern in the Legislative Assembly on Monday as BJP member S. Suresh Kumar drew the attention of the House on the episode.

Mr. Suresh Kumar remarked that the KPSC, which is supposed to give hope to the youth, was only disappointing them. He recalled that the government had cancelled the notification in this regard issued in March 2019 after holding exams in June 2019.

But even after holding exams in December 2021, the KPSC was yet to announce the list, he said. He alleged that KPSC members were taking time to sign the provisional list that had been sent to them.

Taking note of this, Public Works Minister C.C. Patil said he would take appropriate measures after discussing the issue with the Law Minister.

