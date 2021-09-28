Assembly by-polls to Sindgi and Hangal on October 30

Filing of nominations would commence on October 1

By-polls for Sindgi and Hangal Assembly constituencies will be held on October 30. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the date for the by-polls for the two constituencies on September 28.

The by-elections were necessitated by the demise of legislators M. C. Manguli in Sindgi and C. M. Udasi in Hangal.

The Sindgi constituency was won by the JD(S) while Hangal was won by the BJP.

Filing of nominations would commence on October 1 when a notification in this regard would be issued. October 8 is the last day for filing of nominations. The nominations would be scrutinised on October 11. October 13 is the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Counting of votes would be taken up on November 2, according to the ECI.