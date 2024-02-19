Assembly adopts two co-operation Bills amidst concerns by Opposition members

February 19, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Legislative Assembly on Monday adopted the Karnataka Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amidst concerns by the Opposition members that provisions for nominations to co-operative societies may go against the spirit of co-operation.

The Opposition BJP and JD (S) members expressed reservations against some of the provisions of both the Bills, including that of extending the government nomination of candidates to primary agricultural cooperative societies. Their main contention was about increasing the number of nomination seats to three and the provision that a member from the deprived category, who does not belong to the caste category from among the elected members, would have to be nominated.

Co-operation Minister N. Rajanna explained that such a provision had been brought to ensure social justice for the deprived communities.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior co-operative H.K. Patil suggested that it is better to choose members from the co-operative body itself for nomination so that other members do not feel that an outsider is being pushed.

Similarly, Congress leader and co-operative Laxman Savadi suggested that the nominated members should not become office-bearers. Mr. Rajanna said he would consider these suggestions.