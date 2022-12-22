Assembly adopts two Bills

December 22, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted the Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, that seeks to simplify the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purpose as promised in the State Budget 2021-22. The Bill, piloted by Revenue Minister R. Ashok, provides for amending Sections 95 and 96 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

The Legislative Assembly also adopted the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that seeks to give power to the State government to add or alter or omit any of the entries specified in the Act’s Schedule.

