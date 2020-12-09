Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly adopts supplementary estimates

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted the Supplementary Estimates-Second Instalment.

The supplementary estimates aggregate to ₹3,320.40 crore, including ₹291.57 crore for charged expenditure and ₹3,028.83 crore of voted expenditure. The net outgo from the Consolidated Fund is ₹3,320.40 crore. A sum of ₹346.22 cr is covered by Central assistance. Hence net cash outgo is ₹2,974.18 crore.

Earlier, JD(S) member K.M. Shivalinge Gowda took exception to making allocation to non-budgetary schemes. This will affect the sanctity of the budget and reduce allocation for budgetary schemes, he said.

