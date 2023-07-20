Assembly adopts Karnataka SC/ST land transfer Bill

July 20, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted the Karnataka SC/ST (prevention of transfer of certain lands) (Amendment) Bill that seeks to remove the ambiguity over “time limitation” to prevent transfer of lands granted to SC/ST communities.

Piloting the Bill, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda pointed out that several courts, including the Supreme Court, had cited lapse of time and ruled against the SC/ST land owners while questioning transfer of lands without permission in the cases where lands had been granted by the government to them as the lands had been alienated from the SC/ST families a long time ago in many cases.

Following this, several SC/ST activists and leaders had requested the Congress before the Assembly polls to amend the law to remove time limitation constrains. “We had promised them before the polls of implementing their demand and now we are walking our talk by making suitable amendments in this regard,” he said.

In Council

Meanwhile, amid a boycott by the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) members, the Legislative Council on Thursday passed five Bills that were introduced in the House.

While JD (S) member Marithibbe Gowda and BJP member A.H. Vishwanath were present in the House when the bills were introduced, the rest had boycotted the house proceedings over suspension of 10 BJP members from the Legislative Assembly and deployment of IAS officers to receive the leaders of political parties, opposed to the BJP, who met in Bengaluru on July 17 and July 18.

While Karnataka Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2023 were passed by the house without discussion, Karnataka State Dispute Management Bill 2023, Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Code of Civil Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023, were discussed in the House.

