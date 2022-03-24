Karnataka Assembly adopts Gram Swaraj Bill

File Photo: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing during assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

March 24, 2022 21:54 IST

The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, seeks to disqualify those who have been sacked or handed over compulsory retirement from government service or cooperative institution from being a member of gram, taluk, and zilla panchayat

The Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to disqualify those who have been sacked or handed over compulsory retirement from government service or cooperative institution from being a member of gram, taluk, and zilla panchayat, was adopted in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Bill, piloted by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, further seeks to disqualify those removed from the post of chairperson and member of cooperative institution from being the member of panchayats.

Advertising

Advertising

The Bill seeks to prescribe population limit for election to panchayat raj bodies, appoint district in-charge Minister as chairperson of district planning committee, and appoint Mayor or president of the city corporation or municipality as vice-chairperson of the district planning committee.