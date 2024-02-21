GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly adopts Bill that imposes blanket ban on hookah bars and sale of cigarettes to those below 21

February 21, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking at the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao speaking at the Legislative Assembly session in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted a Bill to impose a blanket ban on hookah bars as well as sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to those below 21 years of age.

Taking a serious view against hookah bars, it has prescribed a jail term of one to three years and penalty of up to ₹ 1 lakh who violate such norms related to ban on hookah bars.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was adopted by the Assembly comes close on the heels of the government’s announcement that it would ban hookah bars in the interest of health of youth.

The Bill, piloted by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, has also banned the use of tobacco products in public places. Taking a tough stand with respect to preventing youth from being influenced by tobacco, it has banned sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to those below the age of 21 years.

In addition to this, the Bill has also sought to prohibit the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products within a distance of 100 mtrs from educational institutions. It imposes a penalty of ₹ 1,000 on those violating the norms related to the sale of cigarette and tobacco products.

The Opposition members hailed the Minister for introducing such a bill and suggested that its provisions should be strictly enforced. The State government had issued a notification on banning hookah bars in the first week of February and the bill gives this a legal backing.

