Assembly adopts Appropriation Bill

BENGALURU

23 September 2021 21:15 IST

The Assembly adopted the Karnataka Appropriation Bill on Thursday.

The Bill piloted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds finance portfolio, seeks to pay ₹10,265.33 crore from the consolidated fund of the State government towards defraying several charges during 2021-22 in respect of various services.

Mr. Bommai said this included ₹1,000 crore to be paid towards Jaljivan Mission, ₹3,300 crore towards COVID-19 management by the Health Department, and ₹1,700 crore towards the Food Department.

He said efforts would be made to reduce unnecessary expenses in various departments through implementation of the report by the committee led by former Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on administrative reforms from November 1.

Mr. Bommai hoped that the Centre may not stick to its plan of ending the system of reimbursement of shortfall in revenue on account of GST from 2022 as all the States had sought continuance of the system.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah stated that the cumulative loan burden of the State that stood at ₹2,42,000 crore in 2013 when he stepped down as Chief Minister had now touched ₹4,57,000 crore.