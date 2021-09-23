Assault on hotel owner by police officer condemned

MYSURU

The Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru and the Hotel Owners’ Association have condemned the assault on the owner of a hotel in Bamboo Bazaar by a police officer accusing him of not complying with the night curfew rules.

In this regard, the Federation has decided to file a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, highlighting the alleged harassment caused to the legitimate traders and businessmen in Mysuru by police personnel in the name of enforcing curbs over pandemic and the night curfew.

While urging the Commissioner of Police to render justice in the case as the hotel owner was slapped and also beaten with a stick by the police officer for keeping the hotel open, the Federation has threatened to stage a protest if no action was taken in connection with the case. The incident of the police officer thrashing the hotel owner has been captured in the hotel’s CCTV.

“The weekend curfew was lifted recently and the hotels are yet to recover from the losses they incurred during the lockdown. No hotel deliberately violates the rules. The police have turned blind to violations in other sectors while targeting only hotels and shops. The police ask us to shut down hotels at 8.30 p.m. though we can stay open till 9 p.m. If the violation is done, it could be told in a proper way instead of assaulting the person who pays tax to the government,” the Federation said in a release here.