Assault case: three held

Hassan police, on Tuesday night, arrested three persons wanted in an assault case after opening fire at one of the accused, who allegedly hit a police officer with a knife. Basavaraj B., sub-inspector of Hassan Rural Police Station, suffered injuries in the late-night operation.

Acting on a tip-off, a team police officers led by Suresh P., Inspector of Hassan Rural Circle, surrounded Sunil, Suri and Pratap, who were wanted in an assault case registered on October 22, at S.M.Krishna Layout on the outskirts of the city. They had been absconding since the case was registered. The police had information that they had gathered at a vacant plot in the layout, said a press release issued by SP R. Srinivasa Gowda.

The accused attempted to flee the place, after assaulting the police. Sunil attempted to escape by hitting PSI Basavaraj with a knife. Later, according to the police, the accused turned towards Suresh, the inspector, forcing the officer to open fire. The accused suffered an injury on his right leg.

The police managed to take all the three into custody. The PSI, who suffered injuries and the accused, who suffered bullet injury, have been admitted to a hospital in Hassan.

Mr. Srinivasa Gowda and others visited the spot and enquired about the condition of the injured at the hospital.

Suresh has filed a complaint with Hassan Extension Police against the three accused, who assaulted the police officers and obstructed them from discharging their duty.