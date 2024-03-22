Assault case takes a turn with police booking 16 under PoCSO Act in Yadgir

March 22, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - YADGIR

The assault of a youth by a group belonging to another faith took a new twist with the minor girl, with whom the youth claimed to be in love, lodging a complaint of sexual harassment against 16 people, including the family members of the youth.

The Yadgir Police, who have registered a case under the relevant provisions of PoCSO Act and Indian Penal Code, arrested three of the accused, including the youth, on Thursday night and produced them before court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

The police said that investigation of the case is under way and a hunt has been launched to arrest the other accused.

A day earlier, the accused, Wahid, lodged a complaint with the Yadgir Town Police saying that he was assaulted by a group of nine people for falling in love with the complainant girl who is from a different faith.

