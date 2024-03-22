GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assault case takes a turn with police booking 16 under PoCSO Act in Yadgir

March 22, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The assault of a youth by a group belonging to another faith took a new twist with the minor girl, with whom the youth claimed to be in love, lodging a complaint of sexual harassment against 16 people, including the family members of the youth.

The Yadgir Police, who have registered a case under the relevant provisions of PoCSO Act and Indian Penal Code, arrested three of the accused, including the youth, on Thursday night and produced them before court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

The police said that investigation of the case is under way and a hunt has been launched to arrest the other accused.

A day earlier, the accused, Wahid, lodged a complaint with the Yadgir Town Police saying that he was assaulted by a group of nine people for falling in love with the complainant girl who is from a different faith.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.