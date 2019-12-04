Assault: Case filed against Suraj Revanna

The Channarayapatna Rural Police have registered a case against Suraj Revanna, son of former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, and five others on the charge of assaulting people, including Anand C. Hosur, a BJP corporator, at Nambihalli in Channarayapatna taluk on Tuesday night.

According to a complaint by Shivanand, Suraj Revanna allegedly led a group of upto 200 people and assaulted Naveen, Anand, Santosh, Girish, and others at a farmhouse in Nambihalli. The group also damaged two cars and ransacked the house, he alleged. Nambihalli in Channarayapatna taluk falls in the limits of Holenarasipur Assembly constituency, represented by Mr. Revanna. The place is close to K.R. Pet constituency that is going for bypolls. It is alleged that that JD(S) workers picked up an argument with BJP supporters alleging that the latter were distributing cash to voters ahead of polling day and the argument led to the clash.

Revanna’s response

Mr. Revanna took exception to the case and accused Mysuru Range IGP of working as a ‘servant of BJP leaders’.

At a press conference, Mr. Revanna said his son Suraj was not at the spot when the incident happened. “How could the police include his name on the FIR, when he was not at the spot,” he sought to know.

Alleging that BJP leaders were using the police machinery to distribute cash among voters, he demanded that the Election Commission conduct an enquiry against Mysuru Range IGP Vipul Kumar. Further, he said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan had been staying put at Dadadalli in Channarayapatna taluk, which is only a few metres away from K.R. Pet Assembly segment. “How could the IGP allow the DCM stay put in that place when the time to the campaign is over,” he asked.

The JD(S) leader also his party workers would stage a protest against the police in Hassan on Friday.

Another complaint

The Channarayapatna police have registered another complaint filed by JD(S) supporters, accusing BJP workers, including BBMP member Anand Hosur of breaching the peace, assault woman with an intent to outrage her modesty among others.

The accused are Giri, Madhu, Shekhar, Thalli Venkatesh and Anand Hosur. A woman had filed the complaint alleging that the accused assaulted her on Tuesday night at Nambihalli.

Channarayapatna Rural station police have registered the case under sections 504, 354, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.