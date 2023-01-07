HamberMenu
Assailants open fire at former ZP member’s brother

January 07, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Adduru Srinivasalu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), visiting the spot where assailants opened fire at Channaveer Patil, brother of former ZP member, in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Adduru Srinivasalu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), visiting the spot where assailants opened fire at Channaveer Patil, brother of former ZP member, in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A gang of assailants reportedly opened fire at Channaveer Patil, brother of former ZP member and Congress leader Santosh Patil Dhannur, near Aland checkpost in Kalaburagi in broad daylight on Saturday.

The gang, armed with guns, arrived in a sport utility vehicle and opened fire at Mr. Patil.

The victim’s right hand sustained bullet injuries, and he was shifted to a private hospital in the city. According to the police, the condition of Mr. Patil is stable. The police are yet to find the reason behind the attack.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Adduru Srinivasalu visited the spot. A case has been filed at sub-urban police station.

