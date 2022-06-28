Aspirants urge govt. to stop selection process for assistant professor posts

An aspirant demanded KEA to constitute a committee and submit report

Raising questions over the way Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducted exams for the recruitment of assistant professor posts, the aspirants demanded that Karnataka government stay the recruitment process until the KEA submit a detailed report on the exams conducted.

Praveenkumar Krishnaji, an aspirant addressing press persons in Kalaburagi on Tuesday alleged that most of the examination centres did not take precautionary measures for the smooth conduct of exams. The CCTV cameras were not installed at most of the examination centres, no measures were taken to check malpractice.

Mr. Praveen said that the exams were not held in a strict manner, on several occasions the invigilators left the exam halls for more than half-an-hour, invigilators illegally helped students and allowed passing of answer sheets, he alleged.

He urged the government to stay the process of recruitment, and demanded the KEA to constitute a committee and submit a detailed report on the conduct of examination.

The KEA examinations were conducted to select the candidates for the post of Assistant Professor, and when we look at the question paper, it raises doubt over the qualification and experience of the paper setters, he added.