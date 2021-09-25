Aspirants from NK crack Civil Services exams

belagavi

25 September 2021 19:15 IST

Talented youth from north Karnataka have done well in the Civil Services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

Mohammad Haris Sumair, from Bidar, hopes to join the Indian Administrative Service as he cleared with an all-India rank of 270. His elder brother, Mohammad Nadeemuddin, is a IPS officer of the Kerala cadre.

“Both of us were inspired by the dedication and hard work of IAS officers posted as Deputy Commissioners in Bidar. We were especially drawn to the style of working of Harsha Gupta who was the DC between 2007-2010, when we were in school,” said Mr. Sumair.

Advertising

Advertising

Both the brothers went to the Air Force school in Bidar and went to Chaitanya PU College in Hyderabad. Both joined engineering colleges in Bengaluru.

Mr. Sumair maintains that he studied on his own. “My brother provided mentorship and guidance. Since he had run the rough mile, it was easy for me,” he said.

He said there is no secret to success and says understanding the topic is more important than rote learning. “I studied four to eight hours a day,” he said.

Their father, Mohammad Nayeemuddin, has retired as the district Home Guard Commandant.

“Nowadays, I am only thanking the Almighty and accepting the wishes of my friends and family members,” he said.

“We should all realise that our children have immense potential and all they need is inspiration and motivation,” he said.

He hopes the performance of his children will inspire others. “That Kalyana Karnataka is educationally backward is a myth. My sons have proved it,” he said.

Netra Meti of Alamtti in Vijayapura district has secured the 326th rank and she has cleared the examination in her fifth attempt. Last year, she had attended the personality test in New Delhi. She has taken online lessons from two institutes. Her father Balachandra Meti is a retired banker.

Shakeer Ahmed Tondikhan of Ramapur village near Saundatti in Belagavi district has secured the 583th rank. He is serving as Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, in Hubballi.

He said persistent efforts helped him realise his dream. “I faced failure in the past. But I did not deter. That could be a lesson for others,” he said.

He quit his job with Samsung to write the examination.