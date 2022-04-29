Aspirants demand re-exam for assistant prof. recruitment too

Aspirants who wrote recruitment exams for assistant professor posts in March 2022 have also demanded that the exams be annulled and re-exams be held like the PSI recruitment exams.

The Malleswaram police have arrested geography candidate Soumya, from Mysuru, and Nagaraj, Registrar, Karnatak University, in connection with a question paper leak case. Another candidate has reportedly lodged a complaint with the State Government that across many exam centres, exams were held callously without any safety measures to prevent malpractice, including lack of frisking, CCTV surveillance and certain centres had over 120 candidates.

The Kannada question paper for the exam had over 29 errors, applicants have pointed out.

However, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has said in its reply to Kannada Development Authority (KDA) that there were only four errors and they were small spelling mistakes. Ravi M., an aspirant for Kannada assistant professor, said it was strange that KEA acknowledged only four mistakes. “It is so ironic that the Kannada question paper had so many mistakes. Providing grace marks will only hamper the interests of the meritorious students. So we demand a re-exam,” Mr. Ravi said.