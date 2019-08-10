Asphyxiation suspected to be cause of Shamnad’s death

The post-mortem of Shamnad Basheer, who was found dead in his car near Manikyadhara in Chikkamagaluru taluk on Thursday evening, was conducted in the government hospital here on Friday. Later, the mortal remains were handed over to his family.

It is suspected to be a case of death due to asphyxiation. Harish Pandey, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu, “The doctor who conducted the post-mortem also felt the death must be due to suffocation. However, this needs it to be verified by forensic experts. The viscera will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further examination.”

The Chikkamagaluru Rural police have registered an unnatural death report. Shamnad’s family members took the body to Kerala, where they will conduct the final rites. Shamnad, 43, a noted scholar, who taught in prestigious institutions in India and abroad, went missing in Chikkamagaluru on August 3. Following a missing complaint, the local police found him dead in his car parked near Manikyadhara in the hill station.

He was in the driver’s seat and the car was locked from inside.