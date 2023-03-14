Asphalting of Srirangapatana-Channarayapatna highway begins

March 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Asphalting of the highway connecting Srirangapatana in Mandya and Channarayapatna in Hassan has begun and has being taken up at a cost of ₹15 crore, in what has come as a relief to the commuters.

The road was in a wretched condition for long and despite complaints, no efforts were made to repair the stretch. But, Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda said that he had brought the issue to the notice of the PWD Minister sometime ago and had sought immediate release of funds and it has been complied.

The road repair works commenced on Tuesday after the tendering process was completed and the asphalting of the entire stretch of nearly 80 km will be completed soon, said the minister.

Mr. Gowda said that he has also discussed the feasibility of converting the Srirangapatana-Channarayapatna-Arsikere stretch to a four-lane highway. The process to upgrade it was before the NITI Aayog and until the road was converted to a four-lane highway, it would be maintained with asphalting, Mr. Gowda added.

The road also cuts across K.R. Pet which is Mr. Gowda’s constituency. The pothole-ridden road used to impede the movement of vehicles and covering the distance from Srirangapatana to K.R. Pet of around 39 km would take more than an hour.