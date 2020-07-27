‘Asking for cooperation in corruption?’

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Monday asked the State government to investigate corruption allegations in projects implemented by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

“Since you [BJP Ministers] have said that the corruption has taken place during our time, investigate them. We have no objection nor will we try to stop it,” he said, speaking to reporters here. “When you [Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa] were in Opposition, you had sought investigation and we got it done. Why don’t you also do it now? Is it wrong to ask for accounts and answers? You are seeking our cooperation. Are you seeking cooperation for your corruption?” he asked.