Asif Sait seeks Cabinet berth under minority quota

MLA Asif (Raju) Sait has sought a Cabinet berth for himself under the minority quota.

He told reporters in Belagavi on Tuesday that he was an aspirant for Ministerial position.

“Belagavi is a big district and has 18 Assembly constituencies. Why should we have only two Ministers, while Bengaluru has three-four Ministers. This is injustice,” he said.

“Members of my community are also asking me why I should not be made a Minister. That is why I am asking for it. I will put my demand before the district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi. If he recommends my name, I will ask the party high command. I have been working hard for the party and I believe I deserve to be a Minister,” he said.

