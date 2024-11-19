 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asif Sait seeks Cabinet berth under minority quota

Published - November 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Asif (Raju) Sait is the Congress MLA elected from Belagavi North Assembly Constituency

Asif (Raju) Sait is the Congress MLA elected from Belagavi North Assembly Constituency | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

MLA Asif (Raju) Sait has sought a Cabinet berth for himself under the minority quota.

He told reporters in Belagavi on Tuesday that he was an aspirant for Ministerial position.

“Belagavi is a big district and has 18 Assembly constituencies. Why should we have only two Ministers, while Bengaluru has three-four Ministers. This is injustice,” he said.

“Members of my community are also asking me why I should not be made a Minister. That is why I am asking for it. I will put my demand before the district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi. If he recommends my name, I will ask the party high command. I have been working hard for the party and I believe I deserve to be a Minister,” he said.

Published - November 19, 2024 08:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.