Asian Paints to establish new unit to provide jobs to farmers

Asian Paints, whose automated plant near Nanjangud has been shut for the last few days owing to agitations by farmers seeking employment in lieu of land procured from them, has agreed to meet the farmers’ demands.
A statement from Asian Paints said it plans to end all disputes at their Mysuru plant by setting up an additional facility for any alternate product manufacturing on the same plot for the land sellers. “With tremendous respect for the land sellers and the Government of Karnataka, Asian Paints is acting beyond the lines of the terms and conditions agreed upon initially,” it added.
The company was in continuous talks with the government and offered a few additional proposals regarding the employment of land sellers. The government has now accepted the proposal and the land sellers have also given their nod for employment in a separate set up within the plot, as per the statement.
The employment offered shall be commensurate with the skill sets and qualification of the land sellers. In addition to the above proposal, Asian Paints will also provide training to eligible land sellers for a period of six months along with a suitable stipend. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has also agreed to provide the final list of eligible land sellers to Asian Paints by January 18, the statement added.
Badagalpura Nagendra, of KRRS that was leading the agitation, said it was a prolonged struggle and the move by the company augurs well for all stakeholders.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath