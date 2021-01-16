Asian Paints to establish new unit to provide jobs to farmers

Asian Paints, whose automated plant near Nanjangud has been shut for the last few days owing to agitations by farmers seeking employment in lieu of land procured from them, has agreed to meet the farmers’ demands.

A statement from Asian Paints said it plans to end all disputes at their Mysuru plant by setting up an additional facility for any alternate product manufacturing on the same plot for the land sellers. “With tremendous respect for the land sellers and the Government of Karnataka, Asian Paints is acting beyond the lines of the terms and conditions agreed upon initially,” it added.

The company was in continuous talks with the government and offered a few additional proposals regarding the employment of land sellers. The government has now accepted the proposal and the land sellers have also given their nod for employment in a separate set up within the plot, as per the statement.

The employment offered shall be commensurate with the skill sets and qualification of the land sellers. In addition to the above proposal, Asian Paints will also provide training to eligible land sellers for a period of six months along with a suitable stipend. The Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has also agreed to provide the final list of eligible land sellers to Asian Paints by January 18, the statement added.

Badagalpura Nagendra, of KRRS that was leading the agitation, said it was a prolonged struggle and the move by the company augurs well for all stakeholders.