Asia Pacific conclave on engineering healthcare held in Mysuru

January 31, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

A three-day Asia Pacific conclave on Engineering Healthcare was held in Mysuru to discuss the next generation biomaterial having potential applications for cancer therapeutics, precision drug delivery, and bone replacement.

The conference organised by American Chemical Society (ACS) from January 29 to 31 brought together leading researchers from across the globe in the interdisciplinary field of bioengineering.

“The next generation biomaterials such as artificial cells, bones, and biomimetic materials, which have potential applications for cancer therapeutics, precision drug delivery, and bone replacement were showcased at the conclave held in Mysuru,” said a statement here from the organizers.

During the conclave, topics on polymer science, tissue engineering, 3D printing, drug delivery, electronic sensors, organic materials, and immunotherapy were also discussed.

The objective of the conclave, which is the first of its kind in the country, is to bring together the emerging and distinguished group of researchers under the same roof for the exchange of scientific expertise and foster potential collaborations to development of new biomedical products for the benefit of society, the statement said.

Sébastien Lecommandoux from France, who participated in the conclave, delved into the field of biomimetics and presented synthetic strategies for designing materials made from natural resources that can contribute towards advances in nanomedicine, biomaterials and artificial cells for biomedical applications such as detecting and healing diseases.

Bikramjit Basu from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, shared details of India’s National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, and said there was a huge multi-billion-dollar market potential for biomaterials in India. He and his team have developed new biomaterials for bone replacement and dental implants, said the statement.

Siddarth Jhunjhunwala and Kaushik Chatterjee from Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, too emphasized that bioengineering had enormous potential for improvement of health care.

The conclave not only highlighted some of the emerging technologies that were likely to find wide clinical use, but also enabled doctoral students and early career researchers to discuss their work with global experts in person, the statement added.

Rajesh Parishwad from ACS said the Society was bringing global programs to India and the region. “Our aim is to promote broader engagement in the area of health care engineering,” he said.