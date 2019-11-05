ASI transferred for WhatsApp message

An Assistant Sub-Inspector with Sorab police station who had allegedly posted a message on WhatsApp related to Tipu Sultan, 18th century Mysore ruler that showed BJP and a few right-wing organisations in a bad light, has been transferred.
The message posted by Shabir Khan on the WhatsApp account attached to his personal mobile number was noticed by some BJP workers. They immediately lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police with a screenshot of the message.
K.M. Shantharaju, Shivamogga SP, told The Hindu that as a disciplinary action, Mr. Khan had been transferred to District Armed Reserve (DAR) in Shivamogga. According to service conditions, police personnel should remain non-partisan and non-political. The Dy.SP of Shikaripur will conduct a preliminary probe on the allegations against Mr. Khan. Based on the report by the investigation officer, further action would be taken.
