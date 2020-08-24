ASI told to take up Madikeri fort restoration work

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to immediately take up civil and other work to protect and maintain an ancient fort at Madikeri in Kodagu district as per the detailed project report approved by the State government.

“It’s a great deal of importance that the works should be carried out efficiently and expeditiously as it is the duty of ASI to ensure that the protected monument is restored and maintained,” the court said. A Division Benchñ issued the directions while hearing a PIL petition filed by J.S Virupakshaiah, resident of Alur Siddapura in Somawarpet taluk of Kodagu district.

While noticing that the State government had transferred ₹10.76 crore to ASI for the work, the Bench said ASI should complete the works efficiently and expeditiously.

The Bench, which is monitoring the restoration and maintenance of the fort, said the State government must take interest in completion of the works by ASI while directing the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu to nominate a responsible officer, not below the rank of an Assistant Commissioner, to interact with ASI officials and regularly visit the fort.

As the emergency repair works, already undertaken by ASI as per the court’s earlier directions are under way, The Bench directed ASI to complete the remaining emergency work within one month, and submit a status report to the court by October 14.

Though ASI asked the State government to pay a service charge at 18% on the estimated amount for the works proposed in the DPR, the Bench said that ASI was not entitled to claim the service charges as no sufficient material was placed on record to show that ASI could demand service charge for carrying out the works.