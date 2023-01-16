ADVERTISEMENT

ASI suspended over assault on a construction worker in Hassan

January 16, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar has suspended Harish, Assistant Sub-Inspector, attached to Hassan Town Police Station, in connection with the alleged assault on a Dalit construction worker, mistaking him for a thief.

Mr.Hariram Shankar told The Hindu that he had received a complaint regarding the assault on Shekhar A.R., a native of Appagoudanahalli in Belur taluk, and ordered for an inquiry. Pending the inquiry, the police official had been suspended.

Shekhar was returning home after his work late in the night on January 5 in Hassan, when the police allegedly mistook him for a thief and assaulted him. He suffered multiple fractures in his hand and bruises all over the body. He has been undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Belur, the place close to his native village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

His wife Sudha had complained the district administration about the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US