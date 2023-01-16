ASI suspended over assault on a construction worker in Hassan

January 16, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar has suspended Harish, Assistant Sub-Inspector, attached to Hassan Town Police Station, in connection with the alleged assault on a Dalit construction worker, mistaking him for a thief.

Mr.Hariram Shankar told The Hindu that he had received a complaint regarding the assault on Shekhar A.R., a native of Appagoudanahalli in Belur taluk, and ordered for an inquiry. Pending the inquiry, the police official had been suspended.

Shekhar was returning home after his work late in the night on January 5 in Hassan, when the police allegedly mistook him for a thief and assaulted him. He suffered multiple fractures in his hand and bruises all over the body. He has been undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Belur, the place close to his native village.

His wife Sudha had complained the district administration about the incident.