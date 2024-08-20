ADVERTISEMENT

ASI suspended for beating up man in Hubballi

Updated - August 20, 2024 09:01 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 09:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The policeman is said to have beaten up an amateur journalist while questioning him in police station

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police on the charge of beating up a man, an amateur journalist, while questioning him in police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASI Mallappa B. Pattar and other police personnel reportedly brought Bharat Katwe to Kamaripet Police Station on Sunday night in connection with a case of domestic dispute.

During questioning, Bharat Katwe was beaten up badly by the police personnel resulting in the victim not being able to sit because of injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the incident came to light and was reported in a section of the media, the Police Commissioner ordered the suspension of Mallappa Pattar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Police Commissioner has initiated a departmental inquiry and appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaprakash Naik to conduct inquiry into the issue.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that Bharat Katwe allegedly beat up his wife and mother following which they went to Kamaripet Police Station to make an oral complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US