ASI suspended for beating up man in Hubballi

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar has suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police on the charge of beating up a man, an amateur journalist, while questioning him in police station.

ASI Mallappa B. Pattar and other police personnel reportedly brought Bharat Katwe to Kamaripet Police Station on Sunday night in connection with a case of domestic dispute.

During questioning, Bharat Katwe was beaten up badly by the police personnel resulting in the victim not being able to sit because of injuries.

After the incident came to light and was reported in a section of the media, the Police Commissioner ordered the suspension of Mallappa Pattar.

The Police Commissioner has initiated a departmental inquiry and appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivaprakash Naik to conduct inquiry into the issue.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that Bharat Katwe allegedly beat up his wife and mother following which they went to Kamaripet Police Station to make an oral complaint.

