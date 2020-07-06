ASI-protected monuments in State reopen

06 July 2020 16:37 IST

Locals stage protest in Somanathapura, do not want visitors till COVID-19 pandemic subsides

Monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey India (ASI) across the State was reopened for public as part of the graded unlocking, amidst protest by local villagers in Somanathapura.

The monuments were out of bounds for visitors, tourists and the general public ever since the nation-wide lockdown came into effect from March 25, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first phase of unlocking the ASI had announced the reopening of 820 monuments - containing places of worship - from June 8 and the remaining monuments were opened on Monday.

However, in Somanathapura in Mysuru district, there was a protest by members of the local community who assembled in front of the 13th century Chennakeshava temple. They urged the authorities to shut down the monument till the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. About 60 people from the village expressed their opposition to the ASI move to reopen the monument on the grounds that it could draw visitors and jeopardise the safety of the local community. However, there were no visitors at the site which was completely deserted till late in the afternoon. During normal times the famed Hoysala monument would attract scores of tourists.

A local ASI staffer said the decision to reopen the monuments was a Central government move and they would communicate the concerns of the villagers to their higher-ups and abide by their decision. The ASI has issued a set of guidelines to be followed as per which monuments which are in non-containment zones can be opened. It also states that the protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and any specific orders of the State or the district administration, have to be followed.

The ASI has also discontinued issuing tickets manually at the counter and it is mandatory for the potential visitors to procure an e-ticket from the ASI website. This is part of the guidelines in place to minimise contact and ensure social distancing. There are other regulations including restricting the number of people visiting a monument so as to prevent crowding. There are 747 ASI protected sites in Karnataka of which 13 monuments and sites have entry through tickets.