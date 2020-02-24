ASI planning barricade around famed stone chariot at Hampi

MYSURU

24 February 2020 20:56 IST

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is contemplating installing a wooden barricade around the stone chariot inside Vittala Temple complex at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hampi in a bid to protect it from vandalism.

Vittala Temple is not only among the most-visited protected monuments at Hampi, but is also the most photographed. Art historians say it reflects a high degree of craftsmanship of the temple architecture that reached its zenith under the Vijayanagara rulers who reigned from 14th to 17th century CE.

According to a few officials in the ASI wooden barricade has been thought of since a long time given the behaviour of some of the tourists, who tend to be disrespectful towards the monuments.

Advertising

Advertising

M. Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintending Archaeologist, Hampi Mini Circle, admitted that the wooden barricading has been in he pipeline but no proposal had been submitted so far. “We will take the advice of the Director-General of Archaeology in Delhi,” he said, adding that there were many issues that needed to be addressed, including the barricade design that had to be in sync with the monument.

The proposed move has triggered a debate among conservationists, heritage activists and locals, some of whom are critical. “While some locals say the ASI is not doing enough to protect the monuments, the same lot also criticise the proposed move to install the barricade,” said Mr. Kalimuthu.

Though the site is guarded there are always some tourists with a streak for vandalism who find a “window of opportunity” when the attention of the security personnel is drawn elsewhere.

N.S. Rangaraju, retired professor of Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, said during a visit, he saw tourists hoisting children atop the wheels and elephant sculptures, while elders leaning against the chariot as if pushing it and getting photographed, ignoring its sanctity. “This is a common phenomena across the country, where people scribble, proclaim their love on the walls of monuments. There is lack of awareness among the public that the monuments stand testimony to culture and heritage,” said Mr. Rangaraju, who was supportive of installing barricades around the stone chariot at Hampi.