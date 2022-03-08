ASI Director-General visits Halebid

Senior officers of the Archaeological Survey of India, including Director-General V. Vidyavathi, on Tuesday visited Halebid in Belur taluk, and inspected the maintenance of the historical monuments. The Hoysala temples of Halebid and Belur have been nominated by the Union Government for the UNESCO’s World Heritage Site tag.

Ms. Vidyavathi went around Hoysaleshwara Temple, Jain Basadi, Hulikere Kalyani, and other monuments along with senior officers. The officers suggested measures to keep the premises clean and ensure the structures were protected.

Prateek Bayal, Assistant Commissioner of Sakleshpur sub-division, told the media that a team from UNESCO was expected to visit Belur, Halebid in a couple of months, as the places had been nominated of the World Heritage Sites. Senior officers of the ASI visited the monuments and discussed what measures were necessary to take, prior to the UNESCO team visit, he said.

The team of officers included ASI regional director R. Maheshwari, Bengaluru Circle Superintendent Archaeologist Bipin Chandra and others.